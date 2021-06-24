Jury Awards $19M To Doc Staffing Co. In Reimbursement Row

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Texas state court jurors on Thursday afternoon determined two emergency room staffing companies are entitled to about $19.1 million in damages from insurer Molina Healthcare of Texas Inc. for routinely underpaying claims. ACS Primary Care Physicians Southwest PA and Emergency Services of Texas had asked the Houston jury during closing arguments Wednesday to award $117.4 million in damages — $17.4 million for underpaying roughly 13,600 claims in this case and $100 million in punitive damages. But the jury didn't agree with those figures, awarding just $1.5 million in actual damages and $17.5 million in punitive damages, finding Molina had "knowingly" engaged in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS