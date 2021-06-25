Malpractice Claims Over Contract Suit Revived Against Firm

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Thursday revived a malpractice suit over a law firm's advice to a senior home health care provider on pursuing litigation to terminate a contract, concluding that a lower court improperly tossed the suit. A three-judge Appellate Division panel ruled that a Mercer County Superior Court judge inappropriately dismissed a suit alleging that Hill Wallack LLP and its former attorney Evan Goldman provided bad legal advice to a franchisee of Seniors Helping Seniors LLC and its owner Lynn Houghton before the firm asked the court to dismiss the case. The panel said that by prematurely dismissing...

