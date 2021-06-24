Judge Won't Kick Landlord Fraud Case To Abritration

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas state judge on Thursday declined to send to arbitration a contentious fraud dispute between a commercial landlord and tenant hospitality company where one party has raised claims of racial and gender discrimination against the American Arbitration Association. Harris County District Judge Fredericka Phillips kicked off a virtual hearing on the matter Thursday by telling counsel for landlord Jetall Cos. Inc. to address an arbitration provision in lease agreements with Sonder USA Inc. Sonder, a hospitality company that offers apartment-style short-term and extended stays in cities across the country, filed this lawsuit in February, seeking damages related to five leases it...

