Shareholder Sues To Block Greenlane-KushCo Merger

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of cannabis accessory company Greenlane Holdings Inc. has brought the company to New York federal court, seeking to block the business' ongoing merger with KushCo Holdings Inc. Richard Garreffa, a Greenlane stockholder, said Wednesday that Greenlane and KushCo submitted inaccurate information to the Securities and Exchange Commission in May to convince investors to vote in favor of the proposed merger. The shareholder alleged that the companies violated SEC rules and the Securities Exchange Act. In March, Greenlane announced that it would acquire KushCo in an all-stock deal steered by Reed Smith LLP and Morrison & Foerster LLP. The offer...

