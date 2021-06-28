Fennemore Adds Real Estate Partner In Phoenix

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A real estate attorney has rejoined Western law firm Fennemore Craig PC in Phoenix after a combined 15 years at Ballard Spahr LLP and Stinson LLP. In a Thursday statement, the firm said Jeffrey S. Pitcher, whose practice focuses on representing lenders and handling transactional work, has joined its real estate practice group. The firm said in the same statement that the Phoenix office has also added an associate, Lyndsey Maasch, to its litigation practice. "We're thrilled to welcome Jeff and Lyndsey to the firm," Fennemore CEO James Goodnow said. "Jeff's addition to our real estate team means that one of...

