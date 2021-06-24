Senate Confirms Carnahan As GSA Administrator

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate has confirmed former Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan to lead the U.S. General Services Administration, where she has promised to improve digital infrastructure across the government. Carnahan, most recently a fellow at Georgetown University's Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation and director of its State Software Collaborative program, was confirmed as GSA administrator on Wednesday by voice vote. No senators spoke out against her nomination ahead of the vote, while Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Gary Peters, D-Mich., praised her "extensive career spanning federal and state government as well as the private sector," urging his...

