Ex-Reed Smith Atty Overbilled For Doc Work, Watchdog Says

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- An ex-Reed Smith LLP associate overbilled a client by about 90 hours for document review projects she was helping a mid-level associate complete, the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission said in a complaint. Launching disciplinary proceedings against attorney Stephanie Gerstetter, the regulator said in a complaint made public Wednesday that she overbilled more than $41,000 worth of legal work, prompting Reed Smith to offer a refund or credit to an unnamed client who paid for legal services that weren't provided. Gerstetter began working for the firm as a law clerk in 2017, while she was still attending law school in...

