Blockchain Analytics Co. Doubles Valuation To $4.2B

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Blockchain analytics services provider Chainalysis said Thursday it doubled its valuation to $4.2 billion in just three months as it raised another $100 million in a funding round. With the Series E financing, New York-headquartered Chainalysis has now raised $365 million from investors and will use the latest proceeds for matters including launching a new product to help detect potential threats and making its data more accessible and useful to its customers, according to a statement. Chainalysis raised $100 million in its Series D funding round in March, where it was valued at over $2 billion. "The future of finance and...

