EEOC Taps Agency Veteran To Lead Office Of Legal Counsel

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday named a veteran agency lawyer who started her career as an associate at Steptoe & Johnson PLLC to lead the EEOC's Office of Legal Counsel. Carol Miaskoff, who has worked for the EEOC for nearly three decades, has filled the legal counsel role in an acting capacity since February. During her tenure at the EEOC, she has guided workplace policy surrounding 9/11, the 2009 influenza pandemic and COVID-19, the agency said in Thursday's announcement. "Carol Miaskoff's deep legal experience, unfailing counsel and vision have already benefited the agency tremendously, and I am delighted...

