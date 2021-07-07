Texas Lawmakers Reconvene To Handle Unfinished Business

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 12:29 PM EDT) -- Texas lawmakers on Thursday will begin the first of at least two special sessions the governor is expected to call this year following an unusual and unforeseen regular legislative session that was shaped more by February's deadly and destructive winter storm than the pandemic or budget debates. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday an 11-point agenda for the special session that includes two of his legislative priority items — bail and election reform — that were stopped by Democrats in the eleventh hour of the regular session. The governor also directed lawmakers to revisit three proposals that didn't make it to his...

