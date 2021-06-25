Womble Bond Taps Contracts Litigator For UK Head Role

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 11:48 AM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson LLP, based in the U.S. and U.K., has selected a contract disputes litigator who has been with the firm for 20 years to be managing partner of its U.K. division starting in 2022. Paul Stewart, a Womble Bond partner and head of the firm's commercial disputes and regulatory team, will replace the firm's current U.K. managing partner Jonathan Blair after he steps down on Jan. 31, 2022. Stewart said in a Thursday statement that it is "a privilege" to be Womble Bond's next U.K. managing partner and looks forward to working with the firm's leaders to listen to...

