GAO Says Iron Mountain Owed Costs After Slow VA Deal Fix

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office has ruled Iron Mountain should be reimbursed part of its costs for protesting a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs task order for records management services, saying the VA wrongly dragged its feet before taking corrective action. Iron Mountain Information Management LLC's protest that the VA failed to consider the impact of a change of ownership on awardee Sourcecorp BPS Inc. was the sort of "clearly meritorious" argument that should have led the agency to take corrective action straight away, the GAO said in a June 23 decision, released Thursday. Instead, the VA filed several agency reports responding...

