Repeat Embezzler Gets 6 Years For Stealing $1.4M

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts woman was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison on separate charges of looting two nonprofits for over $1.4 million, after victims told a judge that she destroyed a foundation that had operated for decades. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns cited the repeat nature of the theft committed by Nicole Lescarbeau and the small chance of her victims getting their money back as he handed down the lengthy prison term. Despite saying the chance of restitution in the case is "on the rim of the remote," the judge ordered her to pay back the $1.1 million she still...

