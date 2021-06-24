ADT, Amazon's Ring Settle TM Case Over Security Lawn Signs

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc.'s Ring has reached a settlement with home security company ADT Inc. to resolve a trademark lawsuit that claimed the tech giant was confusing consumers by using similar blue exterior signs. In a statement issued Thursday, ADT said the two companies had reached a "mutually agreeable resolution" that would see Ring discontinue the use of a blue octagonal sign that ADT claimed in April was too similar to its own design. "As we continue to innovate in the smart home technology space through new products and partnerships — including partnerships with Google and other peers in the marketplace — it's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS