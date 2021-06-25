Long Island Diocese Says Parish Fiscal Records Off Limits

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre is asking a New York bankruptcy judge to deny a request by its unsecured creditors for parish financial information, arguing the parishes currently have no involvement in the diocese's Chapter 11 case. In motions filed Thursday the diocese argued it does not control the parishes' assets and can't be compelled to turn over their financial reports, while the parishes argued the information is confidential and currently irrelevant to the diocese's Chapter 11 case. "If the parish information concerning the parishes' wealth were released to the committee at this time (in isolation and prior to...

