1st Circ. Backs Ex-CPA's Convictions For Late Pol's Tax Fraud

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Thursday backed a federal jury's fraud conviction of an accountant who allegedly helped a late Massachusetts state senator evade $600,000 in taxes by misreporting the lawmaker's income and spending. The three-judge panel's opinion, written by U.S. Circuit Judge Sandra L. Lynch, said the evidence against John H. Nardozzi during his 2019 trial was "overwhelming," showing that he helped the late State Sen. Brian Joyce report personal expenses as tax-deductible business spending for his law firm. "The jury verdict is well-supported by the record at trial," the opinion said. The panel rejected Nardozzi's argument that the government's case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS