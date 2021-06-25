Philly Wedding Venue Sued Over Deposits Lost Due To COVID

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 2:24 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia special-events service refused to refund customers for events that were canceled by the pandemic by reneging on its alleged guarantee of dates and recasting deposits as event fees, according to a proposed class action a New Jersey couple filed in Pennsylvania federal court. Proposed lead plaintiffs Molly and Michael Randall said Cescaphe Limited LLC took their $5,000 deposit for a June 12, 2020, wedding at one of Cescaphe's six Philadelphia-area venues, then pressured them into rescheduling rather than allowing them to cancel and get a refund for a date that was precluded by pandemic-related restrictions on large indoor gatherings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS