State Dept. Approves $2.6B Arms Sale To The Philippines

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State approved plans to sell the Philippines $2.6 billion worth of fighter jets, missiles and related equipment, saying the proposed sale would improve the security of an important ally in the region. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the approvals on Thursday. The potential sales, which include several F-16 fighter jets, would support the country's counterterrorism operations in the south. "The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic partner that continues to be an important force for political stability,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS