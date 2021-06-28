Navigating New York Laws On Corporate Practice Of Medicine

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Corporate practice of medicine is a hotly contested business model whereby nonmedical practitioners attempt to own and operate medical practices. In New York, Section 1507(a) of the Business Corporation Law states that professional medical corporations may only issue shares to individuals who are authorized to practice medicine in the state of New York. Licensed professionals are only allowed to incorporate if they are the sole organizers, owners or operators of the medical corporation. If any share is issued to an individual not authorized to practice medicine, then those shares shall be void. In 1998, the New York Appellate Division, Second Department,...

