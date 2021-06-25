NC Senate Approves $52.3B Budget With Income Tax Cuts

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina Senate on Friday passed a $52.3 billion budget for 2021 to 2023 that would phase out the state's corporate income tax, cut personal income taxes and boost the child tax deduction. The North Carolina budget proposed by Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger would reduce the state's personal income tax rate to 3.99% over five years and phase out the corporate income tax by 2028. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File) A bipartisan supermajority passed the Senate's proposed budget by a 32-18 vote with one excused, with all Republicans and four Democrats voting in favor. The main budget bill, S.B....

