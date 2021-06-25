Gov't Pulls Prolonged Suit Against SC Nuke Site Contractor

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has pulled out of a years-long dispute over alleged contract violations for home office expense reimbursements filed by a contractor it hired to run a South Carolina nuclear site after a civilian review board undermined the government's position. The government voluntarily dismissed the suit against Savannah River Nuclear Solutions LLC on Thursday, nearly five years after it originally sued over alleged false and fraudulent charges submitted to the U.S. Department of Energy for the expenses allegedly prohibited by its contract. The government's dismissal was filed without prejudice and came after the United States Civilian Board of Contract Appeals...

