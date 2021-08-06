Massachusetts Powerhouse: Goodwin

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Goodwin guided billions of dollars worth of deals over the past year, steered massive real estate transactions in the hotbed Boston market and helped Moderna get its COVID-19 vaccine out to an anxious world. The string of success has the firm busier than ever before despite the pandemic and has Goodwin back on the list of Massachusetts Powerhouses. The firm's bread and butter has been working with life sciences companies, and when COVID-19 struck and Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna stepped in to develop and distribute a vaccine, Goodwin was there throughout the momentous undertaking. "We've gotten to represent Moderna from inception and...

