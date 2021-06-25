General Dynamics Can't Skirt Service Rules Over Libya Award

Law360, London (June 25, 2021, 10:05 AM BST) -- Private companies suing overseas states must serve commercial litigation through the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the U.K.'s highest court ruled Friday in a case brought by a British military defense conglomerate against Libya. The Supreme Court in London has ruled that General Dynamics must serve commercial litigation on Libya through the Foreign Office, pictured. (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images) General Dynamics UK is not eligible for an exception to notification rules in the State Immunity Act, and its efforts to enforce a £16.1 million ($22.4 million) arbitral award against Libya is within a category of documents required under legislation to be served on a...

