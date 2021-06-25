BT Defends 'Rational' Pricing In £590M Overcharging Suit

Law360, London (June 25, 2021, 3:06 PM BST) -- BT told a competition tribunal in London on Friday that a £589 million ($820 million) class action accusing it of charging unfair prices for landlines should be struck out because the claim lacks the analysis required to justify it going to trial. BT Group PLC told the Competition Appeal Tribunal that flaws in the case brought by Justin Le Patourel, a telecoms expert seeking to sue the company on behalf of millions of customers allegedly charged unlawfully high rates, meant he was unable to demonstrate the claim had a reasonable prospect of success. Le Patourel, a former at official at the communications watchdog,...

