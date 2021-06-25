Law360's Pro Say: High Court Strikes Blow Against NCAA

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court this past week ruled that the NCAA violated federal antitrust laws by barring student athletes from receiving education-related compensation — not a sweeping overhaul for players, but one that could open the door to new, broader challenges at a time when college sports are already changing. This Week Ep. 206: High Court Strikes Blow Against NCAA Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's episode of Pro Say, we're joined by Law360 senior sports law reporter Zach Zagger to break down the ruling and what it might mean for college athletes moving forward. Each week on...

