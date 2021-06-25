Merrill Lynch, FINRA Strike $11.6M Deal For Oversight Issues

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith Inc. has agreed to pay about $8.4 million in restitution and a more than $3.2 million fine on allegations that supervisory failures allowed potentially unsuitable early rollovers of so-called Unit Investment Trusts for 3,000-plus customers, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced Friday. Between January 2011 and December 2015, the supervisory failures led the New York-based broker-dealer to execute nearly $2.5 billion in early UIT rollovers with "some or all" of the proceeds used to purchase other UITs that were potentially unsuitable, according to the settlement. "Customers often incur unnecessary costs when representatives recommend short-term sales...

