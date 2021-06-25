Town Wants Out Of Suit Over Princeton Univ. Lake Drowning

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The Municipality of Princeton on Friday took aim at Princeton University's attempt to keep the town in a suit over a man's drowning at a school-owned lake on the grounds that it may help control the surface water, telling a New Jersey state judge that underwater conditions allegedly caused the accident. During a remote hearing on the municipality's bid to escape the suit from Talven Page's estate, town attorney Casey R. Langel told Superior Court Judge Robert T. Lougy that Lake Carnegie is "undisputedly" owned by the Ivy League school and challenged its theory regarding the possibility that the state and...

