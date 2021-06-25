NJ Ethics Panel Red-Lights Traffic Ticket Atty Referral Fees

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey ethics committee has condemned a legal services company that charged clients to match them with lawyers for their traffic court cases, calling the practice "unlawful" in an advisory opinion. The company in question collected a flat fee from customers contracting for legal services from them and referred them to a lawyer to represent them in municipal court. But the lawyers who took part in this scheme violated a prohibition on companies that are not law firms providing legal services, according to New Jersey Supreme Court's Committee on the Unauthorized Practice of Law. "A company that offers legal representation for certain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS