Texas Justices Clear Firearm Seller In Mass Shooting Suits

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday determined that the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act bars a set of lawsuits against the firearm seller by families of victims of the Sutherland Springs mass shooting. The ruling brings an end to four lawsuits brought on behalf of 16 victims and families of victims against the sporting goods chain Academy Sports & Outdoors. At issue was whether the families were entitled to a "predicate exception" that states that the PLCAA cannot be invoked when a firearms retailer violates state or federal law. The families had argued that the sale to the gunman,...

