Texas Justices Keep Suit Over Conn. Insulation Co. In State

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 2:36 PM EDT) -- A suit against Connecticut-based insulation company Sprayfoampolymers.com LLC can move ahead in the Lone Star State, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday, saying the company has enough contact with the state to give local courts jurisdiction over claims that its products were faulty. In the opinion, the justices said Sprayfoam went out of its way to create a distribution center in the state and hire a local sales representative, showing that its operations targeted the Texas market and it availed itself of the benefit of operating in Texas and the protection of its laws. The decision reversed an appeals court decision...

