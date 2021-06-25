Texas Justices Say Apache Paralegal Firing Wasn't Retaliatory

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday wiped out a jury's finding that Apache Corp. retaliated against a paralegal for complaining about a hostile work environment, finding she was fired for insubordination and that an email accusing the company of discrimination was simply the final straw. Former Apache paralegal Cathryn C. Davis failed to prove that, but for her email, she wouldn't have been fired, the justices said, determining that there is no evidence supporting a $150,000 jury verdict in favor of Davis. The Texas Supreme Court said she was fired for insubordination after repeatedly working unauthorized overtime hours despite a company...

