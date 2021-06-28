Texas Justices Tell 5th Circ. Amazon Not A 'Seller'

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has determined that Amazon.com Inc. isn't considered a "seller" under Texas product liability law because it doesn't hold title to third-party products sold on its website, answering a question certified to the court by the Fifth Circuit. In a 5-2 ruling Friday, the justices said Amazon can't be sued over an allegedly faulty remote control under the state's product liability statutes, found in Chapter 82 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code. Amazon isn't considered a "seller" because it only controls the process of the transaction and the delivery, but never holds title to the item at any point...

