Texas Justices Limit Reach Of Public Utility Commission

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- In a pair of rulings Friday, the Texas Supreme Court clarified the purview of the state's Public Utility Commission's jurisdiction when it comes to lawsuits involving utilities, holding the commission cannot hear personal injury cases that do not directly complain of the utilities' rates, operations or services. The state's high court ruled "negligence alleged in a context merely coincidental to utility activities does not create commission jurisdiction," denying petitions for writ of mandamus filed by Texas-New Mexico Power Co. and Oncor Electric Delivery Co. LLC that asked the court to send the cases to the PUC for an initial determination of...

