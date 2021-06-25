Judge Says Army Fraud Case Defendants Denied Due Process

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has dismissed indictments against six recruiters accused of participating in a scheme to defraud the Army by providing unqualified interpreters under a $703 million contract, finding a nine-year delay before indictment had violated their due process rights. U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema on Wednesday granted dismissal based on pre-indictment delay to Mezhgan N. Anwari, Rafi M. Anwari, Abdul Q. Latifi, Mahjoba Raofi, Laila Anwari and Zarghona Alizai, who had each faced more than 20 years in prison on conspiracy and fraud charges. "This case should have been brought sooner," Judge Brinkema said, according to a hearing...

