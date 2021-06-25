Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Sues Georgia Over Law It Says Targets Black Voters

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its recently enacted and highly controversial voting law, the department announced Friday.

The lawsuit filed in Georgia federal court challenges provisions in the state's S.B. 202 that reduce access to absentee voting, limit ballot drop boxes, ban the distribution of food and water to voters waiting in line and reduce the likelihood that out-of-precinct provisional ballots will be counted, the assistant attorney general for civil rights, Kristen Clarke, said at a press conference announcing the suit.

These provisions were intended to reduce the number of Black voters who can...

