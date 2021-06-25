Mariano's Hit With Customer Suit Over Debit Card Cash Fee

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of shoppers has hit the Wisconsin-based grocery chain Mariano's with a lawsuit in Illinois state court, alleging it charges its customers a $.50 interchange fee on debit cash-back transactions in violation of the state's consumer fraud laws. Lead plaintiff Andrea Brockland claims that the grocery chain, which has more than 40 locations in Illinois, systematically charges customers a "cash back fee" for cash-back debit card transactions. That practice violates both the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act and credit card companies' rules and regulations, she said in her complaint, filed June 21 in Cook County....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS