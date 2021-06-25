Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PacifiCorp Seeks To Keep Fire Damage Suit In Federal Court

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- PacifiCorp urged a California federal court not to remand a lawsuit brought by over 200 people that lost property in a September wildfire, arguing federal jurisdiction is warranted due to a tribe's presence in the litigation and because the fire at issue was ignited within a national forest.

The utility argued Thursday that federal court is the correct venue to hear property damage claims stemming from the Slater Fire in northern California because one of the over 250 plaintiffs bringing the suit is the Karuk Tribe. It would make "little sense" and be inefficient to split the federally recognized tribe's claims...

