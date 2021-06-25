Biden's DOJ Won't Oppose NAIJ Bid To Regain Union Status

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review on Friday withdrew its opposition to the National Association of Immigration Judges' bid to undo its decertification as a union in a fight that started during the Trump administration. In a brief notice, the EOIR withdrew its opposition to the NAIJ's motion for reconsideration of a 2-1 Federal Labor Relations Authority decision in November that affirmed the Trump administration's bid to dismantle the union representing the judges who decide disputes over immigrants' legal status. "The agency respectfully withdraws its opposition to the motion for reconsideration," the EOIR said in its notice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS