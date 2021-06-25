Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Rejects Revisions To Flathead National Forest Plan

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Forest Service inappropriately dropped key habitat protections for threatened grizzly bears and bull trout in its revisions to a Montana forest plan, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy on Thursday remanded portions of the 2018 forest plan revision for the Flathead National Forest after environmental groups the Western Watersheds Project, Earthjustice and Wildearth Guardians argued that the plan would put grizzly bears and bull trout at risk, in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

Judge Molloy, however, said that while the government's decision to strip longstanding protections for the animals — including requirements that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!