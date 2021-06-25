Judge Rejects Revisions To Flathead National Forest Plan

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Forest Service inappropriately dropped key habitat protections for threatened grizzly bears and bull trout in its revisions to a Montana forest plan, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy on Thursday remanded portions of the 2018 forest plan revision for the Flathead National Forest after environmental groups the Western Watersheds Project, Earthjustice and Wildearth Guardians argued that the plan would put grizzly bears and bull trout at risk, in violation of the Endangered Species Act. Judge Molloy, however, said that while the government's decision to strip longstanding protections for the animals — including requirements that...

