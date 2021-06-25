Webcasters To Pay More For Copyright Royalties

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The federal Copyright Royalty Board has hiked up the rates webcasters have to pay in royalties when playing recordings, with both ad-backed and subscription services seeing increases. The board has set new rates that webcasters like Pandora will have to pay per performance between 2021 and 2025. According to the board, the rates are retroactive to the start of 2021. For subscription-based commercial webcasters, that new rate is $0.0026 a performance, according to the board, which made the rate announcement June 11. For the non-subscription based commercial webcasters — those supported by ads — the new rate is $0.0021 per performance, the...

