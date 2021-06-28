Ala. High Court Tosses $100K Verdict Against Hospital

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Alabama Supreme Court has thrown out a $100,000 verdict against Jackson Hospital & Clinic Inc. in a suit alleging it supplied faulty equipment that resulted in a guidewire being lodged in a patient's bladder after surgery, saying the evidence shown at trial doesn't support the jury's findings. In an opinion filed Friday, the justices reversed the judgment, saying plaintiff Cameron Murphy's own expert witness testified that the hospital was not required to perform its own inspection of the guidewire under the proper standard of care. According to the complaint, Murphy underwent a procedure to remove kidney stones, which involved sending...

