AT&T, Iowa Carrier End Long-Running Rate Feud Before FCC

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- AT&T has ended a dispute it brought to the Federal Communications Commission against an Iowa phone carrier over long-distance calling fees, after the telecoms settled their drawn-out billing and rate feud. Details of the agreement between AT&T and Iowa Network Services Inc. weren't disclosed, but the FCC dismissed the complaint with prejudice June 24, meaning the parties can't rekindle the dispute before the commission. The settlement resolved an extensive legal battle that reached the D.C. Circuit over access fees, the rates AT&T pays in return for connection of long-distance calls. The telecom giant's brawl with the Iowa carrier, which does business as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS