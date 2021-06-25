FCC Issues New Rules To Combat 911 Fee Diversion

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has formalized new rules aimed at stopping states from slipping money from their 911 fee funds into other parts of the budget, something the agency has been talking about for a while. Commissioners have slammed the "sneaky and deceptive" practices in the past, but now the FCC is putting something concrete on the rulebook in the hopes of deterring such behavior and curbing it when it does occur. The new rules are mostly about clarification: what does and doesn't constitute fee diversion, expanding the definition of a "911 fee or charge" to include other public safety or...

