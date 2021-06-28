Attys Get $5.5M Fee In Settlement Of Post Cereal Label Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday finalized attorney fees worth nearly $5.5 million in a settlement that ended a class action against Post Foods LLC on misleading cereal box labels. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick approved the award for Jack Fitzgerald PC and Jackson & Foster LLC that gives them 30% of the $15 million settlement heading to cereal buyers in California. On top of that, the court granted reimbursements to the firm worth $967,606 in out-of-pocket expenses they incurred during the nearly six years of litigation. Most of those costs went to securing expert witness testimony. The firms argued...

