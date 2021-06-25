Pa. Panel Says Civil Suits Can't Reduce Criminal Restitution

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania man sentenced to pay $27,000 for the lost wages of someone he injured in a bar fight can't file a civil suit against the victim for allegedly deceiving the court about how much he lost, a Superior Court panel ruled Friday. The unanimous three-judge panel said Claude Clark's only remedy under state law for changing his restitution was to go back to the sentencing judge in criminal court, not to claim in civil court that the victim, Walter Peugh, was unjustly enriched. "The sole relief that Clark seeks is a reduction in the amount of restitution that he was...

