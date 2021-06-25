Wood Group Unit To Pay $41M Over Brazilian Bribery Scheme

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of Scottish engineering conglomerate John Wood Group PLC agreed to pay more than $41 million to resolve criminal and civil claims that it bribed Brazilian officials to obtain a lucrative refinery contract, the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday. The engineering and project management company Amec Foster Wheeler, which the Wood Group acquired in 2017 for $2.96 billion, entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the DOJ and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, agreeing to pay an $18.3 million criminal penalty. From about 2011 to 2014,...

