State Telecom Roundup: Pols Split On Public Broadband

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- While President Joe Biden inches closer to a consensus on his $1 trillion infrastructure package that would put $65 billion toward the expansion of broadband, Republicans are pushing back on the plan to invest that money in government-owned networks as opposed to with private companies. A similar tension is playing out at the state level, where a number of legislatures have pushed plans to either promote or restrict public networks. Here's a look at what's happening at the state level: California As states ready their budgets for the next fiscal year, California Governor Gavin Newsom wants the Golden State all aboard...

