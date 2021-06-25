Commerce Ready To End Duties On More Chinese Solar Cells

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce will free certain small solar panels from China from import duties, provided that domestic producers do not object in the next two weeks, according to a notice scheduled to appear in Monday's Federal Register. Commerce launched a changed circumstance review for certain off-grid small portable crystalline silicon photovoltaic, or CSPV, panels subject to 2012 anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders in March at the request of U.S. importer SOURCE Global, PBC. According to Commerce, SOURCE provided letters from U.S. solar panel manufacturer SunPower Manufacturing Oregon LLC stating that the domestic producer did not object to lifting the...

