Novartis Says Genentech Won't Return $210M IP Overpayment

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Genentech improperly failed to alert Novartis Pharma AG that it was overpaying tens of millions of dollars on a patent licensing deal, then refused to return more than $209.5 million in excess payments, Novartis alleged in a complaint removed to California federal court Thursday. Novartis alleges in its partially redacted complaint that Genentech's failure to alert it to the overpayments and refusal to hand back over $209.5 million breaches a licensing deal Genentech signed with Chiron Corp. in 2005. Novartis acquired Chiron in 2006 and assumed its obligations under the agreement, according to the complaint, which was filed in state court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS