No 'Associational' Claim In Fla. Civil Rights Law, Court Rules

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has declined to revive a suit lodged by a former Broward County Sheriff's Office employee who said she was discriminated against because she had to care for her son with asthma, ruling that there is no support for an "associational discrimination" claim in the Florida Civil Rights Act. A three-judge panel of the appeals court on Friday rejected Carolina Matamoros' request to construe the law liberally to include an associational-discrimination provision and said it would be beyond the scope of a federal court's power to do so. Matamoros had pointed to the Americans With Disabilities Act, which expressly...

